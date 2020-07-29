Bhopal Lockdown: No escape for violators as smart city cameras watching them

BHOPAL: Those who are roaming around without any valid reasons, beware you are being watched. Not only the police, but also the cameras of Smart City are keeping an eye on your movements.
The cameras installed to monitor the traffic movement are coming handy in keeping a tab on unwarranted public movement and gatherings during the coronvirus–imposed lockdown.
Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) is using the cameras installed under Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) to monitor those violating the lockdown norms. The cameras whenever catch any unauthorised gathering, lockdown violation, the information is shared with the local police station.
Round the clock, the officials of the smart city at ITMS office are watching all movements on the city roads through these cameras. The surveillance cameras fitted on the smart poles are catching all public movements and the feeds are becoming very helpful for the administration in strictly enforcing lockdown. Smart City CEO Aditya Singh said the wing is working round the clock to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown. The officials said that he personally was monitoring all activities inside the Smart City. The cameras of ITMS have number plate detection technology thus making it very difficult for any errant motorist to escape from its eye. The online challan for flouting traffic rule is directly sent online to the vehicle owner, said the CEO.
