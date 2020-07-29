Bhopal Lockdown: No escape for violators as smart city cameras watching them

BHOPAL: Those who are roaming around without any valid reasons, beware you are being watched. Not only the police, but also the cameras of Smart City are keeping an eye on your movements.

The cameras installed to monitor the traffic movement are coming handy in keeping a tab on unwarranted public movement and gatherings during the coronvirus–imposed lockdown.

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) is using the cameras installed under Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) to monitor those violating the lockdown norms. The cameras whenever catch any unauthorised gathering, lockdown violation, the information is shared with the local police station.