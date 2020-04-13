Bhopal: Lockdown brings tipplers on fret

Extension of lockdown has brought tipplers under worry. Smokers have taken to social media demanding if anyone can deliver them cigarettes or gutkhas or even the liquor.

As the lockdown has been extended, there is a shortage of even the essential items and the residents are seen worrying of it.

Seeing the rising demand of liquor or cigarettes, there were massages where the drunkards are asked to pay online and the liquor will be supplied.

The police have issued a warning on it declaring these sites as fraud. These massages are sent by fraudsters and everyone should avoid it, said the police.

The Bhopal police on the other hand said the advertisement in any form related to online delivery of the liquor is a way to dupe and no one should forward any massage like this.

In a group on a social networking site, the admin posted a screenshot where one of the members wanted online delivery of cigarettes.

Although, this was not approved but there are several groups on social media where the smokers want supply of cigarettes to be resumed.

Similarly, there are the drunkards who want the liquor to be available around. On the other hand there were several numbers doing round on social media claiming of home delivery of liquor.

The Bhopal police have said that during the lockdown only essential items are allowed to be supplied and anyone ordering liquor online will be duped.