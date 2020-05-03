Bhopal: Lockdown 3.0 mars spirit of relief works

The fate of the stranded labourers, students and others who are being fed by the social workers now hangs unbalanced due to the Lockdown 3.0. The extended lockdown has brought down the enthusiasm of the social workers running the community kitchens.

There were several community kitchens that are now shut as the volunteers have either fallen short of funds or interest.

The repeated extensions of lockdown and suspense on the fate of stranded people are the reason these social workers are losing their shine.

The volunteers had started these kitchens in the initial days of the lockdown and had been working to feed the needy.

On the other hand, the repeated lockdown makes the volunteers feel burdened now.

Rishav Rai Singh, who was running a community kitchen and was also distributing ration to the stranded persons says that his organisation Youthquake foundation has now run out of funds.

Singh says that it has been over a month and all the resources they had are now finished. We are students and would work with either our savings or donations, but now we have run out of everything, he says.

Heera Thakur, another volunteer who was distributing some 300 food packets to the labourers in Katara hills area, says he will stop it now. My neighbours used to support the initiative but now everyone is tired because of the wrecked lockdown.

Two other volunteers of Shahjahanabad area cite the same story.

There were over 300 food packets we would distribute daily but now everything seems to be diminishing.

According to sources, there were around 70,000 persons who would receive help from the volunteers. The officials too agree that if these voluntary organisations pull back their hands, it will lead to a trouble for the government agencies in feeding all the stranded persons in Bhopal.

Additional commissioner in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mehtab Singh Gujjar says that there is a substantial support from the voluntary organisations in distribution of food. He says these organisations also give us food packets as well as distribute the food.