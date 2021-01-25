Bhopal: Local body polls will be held by March: SEC

BHOPAL: The State Election Commissioner has said that the local body elections will be held by March. There has already been enough delay in the local body elections and, now, they will be held by the month of March, said State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh. The SEC said this after attending a programme organized on the occasion of the 11th National Voters’ Day at Minto Hall on Monday. Singh said that the voters’ list would be finalized by March 3 and the election would take place after this date. Singh said that the State Election Commission would also adopt some innovations in these elections, including filing of online nomination forms. EVMs will be used for Janpad Panchayat elections, while ballot papers will be used for the election of sarpanches.

Speaking at the function, Singh laid emphasis on the importance of the voters’ card. He said that, to strengthen democracy, one must vote; therefore, getting the voter’s card made was important. CEO Veera Rana said that an increase of 4% in the voting percentage was observed in the Assembly by-elections despite the corona pandemic.She also said that an increase of 1.6% in the number of voters had been seen in the recent revision of the electoral rolls.