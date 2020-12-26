Bhopal: Local body polls in state deferred till February

BHOPAL: The State Election Commission has announced deferment of elections for local bodies till February. The State Election Commission has issued these orders in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation. Tenure of 307 out of total 407 local bodies expired on September 25, 2020. Moreover, tenure of 8 civic bodies and 29 Nagar Parishad would be ending in the month of January and February. Tenure of Panch, Sarpanch, and members of janpad and zila panchayats has also expired in March this year. Commission has said that it is all ready to conduct polling but situation created because of Covid-19 has restrained it. The moment state government decides to hold elections on the basis of figures related to corona patients, commission will initiate the process.

Cong for VVPAT along with EVM

Congress has demanded that election commission should use VVPAT machine along with the EVMs in local body elections. Earlier, Congress was demanding that polling should be held through paper ballots but the election commission notified use of EVM for polling. Congress spokesperson, JP Dhanotia said that use of VVPAT machines has not been mentioned in the notification. Election commission should mention it in the notification that VVPAT machines will be used with the EVMs.