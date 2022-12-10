Bhopal: Loan-waiver genie is out of bottle in MP again

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The loan-waiver genie has again come out of the bottle just one year ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

President of Madhya Congress Committee (MPCC) Kamal Nath has twitted that the loan waiver scheme, shut by the present government, will be resumed after the Congress returns to power.

In reply to Nath’s tweet on Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media persons that the bird, twittering lies, flew out of the cage.

Rahul Gandhi promised that the farmers’ loans would be waived within ten days of his party’s return to power, but it could not be done even in one and a half years, Chouhan said, adding that the people know the truth.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress returned to power on the grounds of loan-waiver promise.

The party is again making it an issue for the 2023 assembly elections.

Reacting to Nath’s twiteet, Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said there are two leaders in the country – Kamal Nath and Arvind Kejriwal – who do politics of lies. Nath, who did not waive the loan of any farmer during his 15 months rule, has again begun to utter fibs.

Nath has been saying that loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived during his rule, but the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) say that the Congress government did not waive any loan worth Rs 2 lakh.

After the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the BJP and Congress have come face to face in Madhya Pradesh. Against this backdrop, the loan waiver may become a major issue.