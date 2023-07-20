 Bhopal: LNCT Varsity Chancellor Receives Champions Of Change Award
Former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of Supreme Court and former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission of India and other dignitaries were present.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 11:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Founder president and chancellor of LNCT University, Jai Narayan Chaukse, received Champions of Change award on Thursday. Governor Mangu Bhai Patel conferred the award on him. Former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of Supreme Court and former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission of India and other dignitaries were present.

Chokse established the first self-supporting private engineering college in Madhya Pradesh - LNCT Group. He also established LNCT University. Under him, LNCT Group made significant contribution to the field of education in Central India.

