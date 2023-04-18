Bhopal: Liver cirrhosis on rise, doctors caution against liquor addiction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Liver related problems are on rise due to heavy consumption of liquor. Diseases like Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are now affecting people more, said doctors on the eve of World Liver Day.

World Liver Day is celebrated on April 19 every year to spread awareness about the importance of liver health and educate people on how to maintain a healthy liver. Liver diseases are known to develop silently with no visible symptoms until the disease has advanced, according to doctors.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) HoD (gastero) Dr Vijan Rai said, “Consumption of liquor is harmful for the liver. With increasing consumption of liquor, liver related problems are on the rise. Mostly liver problems are due to liquor. People should be very careful and cautious and control their drinking habit for prevention.”

Dr CC Chaubal, gastroenterologist also cautioned against fatty liver specially among youngsters. The doctor said cases of fatty liver are surfacing among the youngsters who are into heavy liquor consumption.

Fatty liver also happens due consumption of fast foods high (calories food) leading to obesity due to lack of proper physical exercise. Liquor addiction is increasing at alarming rate specially in boys and girls. They are consuming unlimited quantities and it leads to a fatty liver. People should be very much cautious about fatty liver disease which is on rise, the doctor said.

Liver deals with detoxification of harmful substances, production of bile to aid in digestion, and regulation of metabolism. Hence, taking care of this organ is crucial to prevent liver-related diseases. Preventing or managing metabolic disorders like obesity, diabetes and high cholesterol well could prevent NAFLD risk.