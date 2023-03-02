Bhopal: Live concert of Ankit Tiwari at MANIT

e-Paper Get App
3-day ‘MAFFICK’23’ to begin from March 4

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live concert of Bollywood playback singer Ankit Tiwari will be held under ‘MAFFICK'23’ concert. Central India's largest annual technical and cultural three-day festival, organised by Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal will begin from March 4.

After two years of hiatus due to COVID-19, MAFFICK is back, and it's bigger and better than ever before, with a footfall of over 40k students from across the country.

Apart from the live concert, the festival will also feature other events like Swarangan, an open mic competition for singers, Panache - a fashion show, Body Rock - a dance competition, an EDM night by Sunburn Campus and Indian classical music by SPIC MACAY. Technical exhibitions will also be a part of the festival.

It will also host Mr and Mrs MAFFICK competition, where participants will showcase their talent and personality. The festival aims to provide a platform to students to showcase their skills and talent in various fields.

