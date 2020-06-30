Bhopal: Litigants flock to district court, which opens after 3 months

Confusion among litigants led to commotion in district court here, which was opened after three months on Monday. All the courts were opened in the state on Monday.

As a result, the court premises remained abuzz with activities as litigants could be seen making calls to their advocates about their cases. The advocates were thermal screened on entering the premises. Later, thermal screening machine broke down.

The advocates said litigants visited court because of confusion. The advocates will file cases while hearing will be held through video conferencing. The court administration has introduced system wherein 11 am to 2 pm shift will be for ADJ courts. The JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) courts will function from 3 pm to 6pm. It is has been introduced to check the rush in courts.

Though there are three gates for entry in court, one gate was opened with proper security forces. Besides, other entrance was for Bar Association through which advocates enter.

As many people were prevented from entering the court premises, they sat on road side of main gate of the court campus. Even advocates faced problems at main gate of the court campus as they had to clarify the reason for visiting the court.

Lok Adalat on July 4

Lok Adalat will be held on July 4. Motor Vehicle Act related cases will be settled at pre-litigation stage with compromise. Lok Adalat will be held after four days of re-opening of courts following pandemic closure and summer vacation.