Bhopal Literature & Art Festival at Bharat Bhavan from March 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Society for Culture and Environment is going to organise the fourth edition of the Bhopal Literature & Art Festival (BLF) at Bharat Bhavan from March 25-27.

The three-day festival will see participation of a large number of well-known thinkers, authors, former bureaucrats, environmentalists and others.

President of the Society Raghav Chandra, informed in a press release issued on Thursday, that the fest is being organised in partnership with the MP Government's Department of Culture and Tourism. “Along with established writers, we have also invited new thought-leaders this time round”, he said.

Education historian Sahana Singh, woman flight lead Manisha Mohan, Brussels terror attack survivor Nidhi Chaphekar, former Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar, former Ambassador to EU and Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri, leading art curator Alka Pande, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, columnist Shobhaa De, former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar, authors Parthasarathy Sen Sharma, Anukriti Upadhyay, Ami Ganatra, Kiran Manral, RN Bhaskar, diplomat Soumya Gupta, acclaimed French novelist Pascal Bruckner, historian Vikram Sampath, corporate coach Bharat Whaklu, civil servant and Mt Everest conqueror Ravindra Kumar, ornithologist Dr Satish Pande, authors Harshali Singh and Sadhana Shankar, environmentalists Krupa Ge, Aparna Karthikeyan, Suruchi Pande, Sanjay Kumar and Viju B have confirmed their participation, Chandra said.

There will be special sessions on gallantry and heroism which will include participation of General Milan Naidu, General RS Bhadauria, Ambreen Zaidi, Nitin Gokhale, Colonel Rohit Agarwal, UP Thapliyal and others.

Authors from Madhya Pradesh who will join the event include Dr Pradeep Kapoor, Abhilash Khandekar, Tarun Pithode, Pravir Krishna, HS Pabla, Anurag Pathak, OP Shrivastava, Dr Ritu Sharma and others are also being given a platform to present their scholarly works. The First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid will also be a speaker through virtual mode.

Literature quiz questions for the audience will be interspersed between sessions across the event with attractive prizes, he added.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:47 PM IST