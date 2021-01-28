Bhopal: Literacy Club celebrated its third foundation day with children of slum areas in city

The club established in Ishwarnagar Basti has been working thoroughly with all its will and enthusiasm in order to sharpen the young minds present there and this was the main motive behind the establishment of the club. It was established under the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE), Bhopal’s NSS.

In order to mark the 3rd anniversary of the literacy club, cultural programs were organised to cheer up the students there. Various cultural activities such as dancing, singing, etc were a part of this cultural program.

Various games were organised for the young minds which made the time really cheerful and memorable. Kids, with all their enthusiasm, made sure to participate in these activities. Prizes and gifts were distributed among the kids to boost up their confidence and will.

With all these, NSS volunteers also drew colourful paintings in the walls of Basti to make it look more beautiful and colourful.