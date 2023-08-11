Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Scuffle With Woman

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have laid their hands on a listed criminal who had been externed in May. The police said that the habitual offender waylaid a 30-year-old woman in TT Nagar area on Wednesday and scuffled with her. He even demanded money from her for liquor, following which he was arrested and a case was registered against him under the National Security Act (NSA).

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant woman, named Shefali Pal (30) is preparing for competitive exams. She was heading towards Nehru Nagar from TT Nagar, along with her brother and sister on a two-wheeler. During this, a man named Gaurav Gaud blocked her way by stopping his bike in front of her two-wheeler. The trio fell down from the vehicle. Following this, Gaud hurled abuses at Pal and demanded Rs 1k from her for liquor.

When Pal refused to give money, Gaud scuffled with her. The cops were informed, who arrested Gaud immediately and registered a case against him under the National Security Act (NSA), for lurking in the city despite being externed. SHO Raghuwanshi said.

