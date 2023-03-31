Bhopal: Listed criminal booked for smashing countrymade pistol on woman's head

Representative Pic | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have registered a case against a listed criminal for stopping a woman and hitting her head with a country made pistol.

TT Nagar police station house officer Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant woman (30) from Ganga Nagar village and a private firm employee, was walking towards her house on Thursday morning. When she reached Banganga square, she met an acquaintance from her village.

The man, identified as Kishanlaal, forced her to form friendship with him. The woman told him that she was married and not interested in befriending him.

This made him hungry and he abused her. When she protested, Kishanlaal took out a country-made pistol, opened fire in the air and smashed the pistol on her head before fleeing from the spot.

As the woman began bleeding profusely, she was rushed to a hospital by the locals. After receiving treatment, she approached TT Nagar police and registered a complaint to nab him.

Read Also Pune: Extortion case registered on complaint of BJP leader