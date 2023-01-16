Bhopal: Listed criminal among 4 booked for stabbing youth

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bajaria police station staff have registered a case against four men for stabbing a youth in an inebriated condition. Bajaria police station house officer Anil Mourya said that Harsh Rawat (22) was injured. The incident took place at 7 pm near the sports ground of Bal Bharti School on Sunday.

Rawat was on way home when Yash Agrawal and three of his accomplices stopped him and demanded money from Rawat for liquor. When Rawat refused, Agrawal and his accomplices attacked him with knife and fled.

Rawat was rushed to a private hospital by the locals. The police were informed who reached the spot and began probe. Key accused Yash Agrawal is a listed criminal who has four criminal cases registered against him at Ashoka Garden police station.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)