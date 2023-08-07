 Bhopal: Listed Criminal, Accomplice Assault Neighbour
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Bhopal: Listed Criminal, Accomplice Assault Neighbour | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A month after a listed criminal was released on bail in connection with a murder case, he and his accomplice barged in his neighbour’s house in Arera Hills and assaulted him, police said on Monday.

According to Arera Hills police station house officer (SHO) RK Singh, complainant Mayank Yadav, resident of Gwal Mohalla in Arera Hills, drives a loading autorickshaw. The key accused named Pappu Chatka lives near his house and his house is underway construction.

On Sunday, Yadav was driving autorickshaw from Chatka’s house. Chatka objected to which Yadav said he had no other way to exit. Enraged, Chatka and his accomplice Shahrukh abused him.

When Yadav went inside his house, the duo barged into his house and began thrashing him. They even vandalised his house and autorickshaw and fled. Yadav approached Arera Hills police on Monday, who have registered a complaint and have begun searching for the accused duo.

