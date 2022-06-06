Bhopal: Liquor shops to remain closed for 48 hours

Liquor Shop | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Liquor shops will remain closed for 48 hours till the voting ends for panchayat and civic body elections. The sale of liquor will be banned during the period, according Bhopal district administration.

As per schedule, the voting for panchayat election will be conducted in three phases on June 25, July 1 and July 8, for which the liquor shops will be closed for 48 hours before the end of polling.

For election of member of janpad panchayat and district panchayat, all liquor shops within the geographical limit of concerned village panchayats will remain closed. All the liquor shops situated within 5-km range of gram panchayats will be kept closed.