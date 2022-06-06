e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Liquor shops to remain closed for 48 hours

As per schedule, the voting for panchayat election will be conducted in three phases on June 25, July 1 and July 8, for which the liquor shops will be closed for 48 hours before the end of polling.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Liquor Shop | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Liquor shops will remain closed for 48 hours till the voting ends for panchayat and civic body elections. The sale of liquor will be banned during the period, according Bhopal district administration.

For election of member of janpad panchayat and district panchayat, all liquor shops within the geographical limit of concerned village panchayats will remain closed. All the liquor shops situated within 5-km range of gram panchayats will be kept closed.

