 Bhopal: Liquor shops near schools, temples draw flak
Residents of Shahpura, Anand Nagar, 10 no stop, Shahjahanabad have demanded closure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Bhopal: Wine shop protest in Patel Nagar on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The liquor shops operating near schools and temples have drawn flak from local residents, specially in Shahpura, Anand Nagar, 10 no stop, Shahjahanabad where residents have demanded their closure. Liquor shops are situated near schools and temples in Shahpura and Anand Nagar. In fact one of the outlets is hardly 100 metres away from Rajeev Gandhi Higher Secondary School located in Gulmohar in Trilanga.

The liquor store in Anand Nagar is not too far from government schools functioning there. Though there is resentment in people in the area, they have not staged demonstrations and sit-ins to express disapproval so far.

When Free Press spoke to people residing in the locality, student Vidisha Bhattacharya residing in Mahakali society in Trilanga said that despite closure of ahatas and bars, the liquor shop in Trilanga served alcohol on its premises. “Shop turns into a den of drunkards and eve-teasers. Stepping out to get essentials after 8 pm is quite a task there,” she said.

A teacher from government High School in Anand Nagar wishing anonymity said higher secondary school students could be seen purchasing alcohol from shops.

Bhopal: Liquor shops near schools, temples draw flak

