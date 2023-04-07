Bhopal: Liquor sale decreases drastically with closure of ahatas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With closure of ahatas attached to liquor shops, the sale of liquor has decreased. All ahatas were shut down from April 1. Excise department senior officials said that exact update about liquor sale would be known by month end when liquor contractors would stock liquor afresh.

“It is first week of allotment of new tenders. So, it takes time for new contractors to settle things. At many places, they are facing protest.”

Liquor contractors said that sale had decreased as consumers has been deprived of ahatas. “It is loss of government revenue,” they added.

According to contractors, liquor sale at MP Nagar wine shop reduced by Rs 1 lakh in first week. Other outlets showed reduction in sale from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending on potential of the market. Contractors used to pay Rs 9 lakh per month as rent for ahatas, sources said.

In many districts, liquor contractor said sale was reduced to half after shutting down ahatas. “It is revenue loss for government,” they said.

People are consuming liquor near kiosks, a challenging task for police to handle the situation who have to deal with roadside consumers. People can be seen searching for roadside facilities like eateries, dhabas, kiosks where they can sit and drink.