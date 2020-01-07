Bhopal: Link Road Number 1 will be first to be fully developed with plastic

BHOPAL: The Link Road Number 1, dotted with bungalows of politicians and bureaucrats is all set to become the first road to be fully developed with plastic as the primary ingredient.

Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma inaugurated the work on Tuesday. Plastic constitutes of nearly 12 per cent of the total waste generated in Bhopal, he said.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started an anti-plastic drive and will soon launch a movement against plastic at a very massive scale, Sharma said.

The plastic built road will be developed at a lesser cost and will have extra strength and longevity.

The plastic waste collected from the city is sent to Bhanpur plant for further processing.

An official of Saarthak group which is supervising the projects said after the Link Road Number 1, BMC officials have assured of using the technique for building other roads as well.