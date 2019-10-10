Bhopal: Limits on onion stock imposed

BHOPAL: The state government imposed stock limits on onion traders to facilitate release of stocks in the market, to meet up with the daily demands, and also to prevent hoarding by the traders.

The move came in the wake of rising onion prices that led to public outcry. There is a stock limit of 100 quintals on retail traders and 500 quintals on wholesale traders.

The state government has also made it mandatory for the retailers and wholesalers to maintain a stock register and to also put up the current stock status on a board. If any onion trader has onion stock, they cannot neglect selling them.