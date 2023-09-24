Bhopal: ‘Like Tribals, Japanese Also Worship Nature’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Padmashri Bhajju Singh Shyam, a Gond painter from Bhopal, is impressed with the commonalities that tribal and Japanese cultures share. “Like us tribals, the Japanese too worship trees, animals and nature. And like us, they also have a great interest in arts,” Bhajju, who is just back from month-long trip to Japan, told Free Press.

Bhajju had displayed his 37 acrylic works on canvas and paper in an exhibition in Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan. He was overwhelmed with the response. “The visitors were not only numerous but they were genuinely interested in the paintings. They asked all sorts of questions about the paintings, their imagery, what various figures and shapes in them represented and so on,” he said. Images of his works were also printed on mobile covers and T-shirts and people got his autographs on them.

Bhajju said all his paintings were sold out. He did not reveal the price though. He said he visited Osaka, Miyami, Tokyo and other places in Japan where he interacted with art lovers, painters, students of fine arts, journalists and others in events organised by universities and other institutions.

He said that he was surprised to find an Indian-food restaurant called Gond in Tokyo. “Its owner is Japanese but the cooks are from India,” he said. The restaurant, he said, was decorated with Gond paintings. “I found works by Japani Shyam and many other artists,”he said. The restaurant, however, does not have Indian tribal food on menu. “They mainly offer South Indian food,” he said.

The exhibition of Bhajju’s works in Japan was scheduled to be held in 2019. It was postponed due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.