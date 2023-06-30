Bhopal: Light Rain In Shahdol During PM’s Visit Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Sheopur Kalan, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani and Ratlam district on Saturday. Shahdol, where Prime Minister will address a function, is likely to receive light rain on July 1. Earlier, PM’s visit to Shahdol on June 27 was cancelled following forecast of heavy rain.

According to meteorological department, heavy rain is likely to occur in Dhar, Khargone, Datia, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Niwari, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Mandsaur in next 24 hours.

Scattered light to moderate rain may continue in western Madhya Pradesh

A well-marked low-pressure area exists over north Madhya Pradesh. Its impact will be seen in Madhya Pradesh and eastern parts of Rajasthan, which will receive heavy rain. The well-marked low-pressure area will shift to north-west Madhya Pradesh.

According to meteorological department, low pressure now lies over north-west Madhya Pradesh. The east-west trough from north-west Rajasthan is extending up to Nagaland across east Rajasthan.

An offshore trough extends from Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. The cyclonic circulation is present over south Gujarat. As a result, light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells occurred in north and west Madhya Pradesh.

In last 24 hours, Badamalhara recorded 130mm rainfall while Chachoda recorded 120 mm and Depalpur recorded 100 mm. Amanganj and Moman Barodia recorded 90 mm each.