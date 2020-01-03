Bhopal: Lift kara de singer has been given lift, but he will not be pampered, says BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi

BHOPAL: BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi who held a press conference in the city in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) made a controversial statement on Friday.

As to giving citizenship to the Muslims, Trivedi said during the past five years, 566 Muslims were given Indian citizenship.

The man who has sung the song, ‘Lift Kara De’, has been given the lift, but will not be pampered, Trivedi said.

CAA is related to India’s foreign policy, and the state governments have no right to speak against it, he said.

The Act is a necessity for the country, and NRC should be adopted in future, but no draft has been made for it, Trivedi said.

Those who have been out of government are protesting against the CAA to return to power, he said.

In fact, 80-90% of those who will get citizenship are Dalits, but those who try to become their messiah are protesting against the NRC that will benefit the Dalits.

Trivedi claimed Congress remained silent in the Lok Sabha and created chaos outside.

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, too, spoke about giving citizenship to the Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan.

‘Savarkar critics should read Midnight’s Children’

Sudhanshu Trivedi said those who criticise Veer Savarkar should read Midnight’s Children in which much has been written about Gandhi family. Trivedi said Savarkar had been sentenced to life imprisonment and sent to Cellular Jail, but Congress leader was enjoying comforts in jail where he had time to write a book.