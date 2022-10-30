e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Lifer to 4 in murder case, incident took place at wine shop

Bhopal: Lifer to 4 in murder case, incident took place at wine shop

Akaram Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Samir Khan, and Deepak Rathore have been convicted in connection with murder of Unej Khan. Unej Khan’s uncle was also injured, according to district public prosecution officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Saturday convicted four men and ordered life imprisonment in a murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Tripti Pandey passed the order. Exchange of abusive words led to a clash in which three persons attacked the victim with a knife at wine shop on February 6, 2019.

Akaram Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Samir Khan, and Deepak Rathore have been convicted in connection with murder of Unej Khan. Unej Khan’s uncle was also injured, according to district public prosecution officials.

Special public prosecution officer Ram Kumar Khatri said Unej Khan and his uncle were attacked in clash at wine shop in Aishbag area. Accused used abusive words to which Unej Khan objected. Accused became furious, took out knife and attacked Unej and his uncle. Uncle received injuries on hand while Unej was injured in neck, which caused profuse bleeding. Unej died as result of profuse bleeding.

Unej and his uncle did not know accused. However, Unej and his uncle identified accused in Central Jail.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report revealed that blood stain collected from garment of accused, matched with blood of Unej, special public prosecutor said. On the basis of evidence, all four accused have been convicted.

Read Also
Bhopal: Dhananjay Verma to get Dushyant Kumar Rashtriya Samman
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Central Electricity Authority chairperson visits BHEL

Bhopal: Central Electricity Authority chairperson visits BHEL

Bhopal: Cyber police arrest 15 including fake loan App developer

Bhopal: Cyber police arrest 15 including fake loan App developer

MP: Man lynched to death over black magic, two injured in Chhindwara district

MP: Man lynched to death over black magic, two injured in Chhindwara district

MP: Damoh killings, Three more arrested

MP: Damoh killings, Three more arrested

Bhopal: Notice to 12 docs Sanjeevani Clinics for coming late

Bhopal: Notice to 12 docs Sanjeevani Clinics for coming late