Bhopal: Lifer to 4 in murder case, incident took place at wine shop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Saturday convicted four men and ordered life imprisonment in a murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Tripti Pandey passed the order. Exchange of abusive words led to a clash in which three persons attacked the victim with a knife at wine shop on February 6, 2019.

Akaram Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Samir Khan, and Deepak Rathore have been convicted in connection with murder of Unej Khan. Unej Khan’s uncle was also injured, according to district public prosecution officials.

Special public prosecution officer Ram Kumar Khatri said Unej Khan and his uncle were attacked in clash at wine shop in Aishbag area. Accused used abusive words to which Unej Khan objected. Accused became furious, took out knife and attacked Unej and his uncle. Uncle received injuries on hand while Unej was injured in neck, which caused profuse bleeding. Unej died as result of profuse bleeding.

Unej and his uncle did not know accused. However, Unej and his uncle identified accused in Central Jail.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report revealed that blood stain collected from garment of accused, matched with blood of Unej, special public prosecutor said. On the basis of evidence, all four accused have been convicted.