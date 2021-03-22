Bhopal: Life limps back to normalcy after lockdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Sunday lockdown, life limped back to normalcy in the state capital on Monday. But it left fear in minds of people about corona infection, which is spreading fast.

However, doctors have advised people not to fear but to take precautions like wearing masks and maintain social distance. They said though the infection rate is high, fatality is low.

“People have to take precautions. People had become careless. But there is no need to panic. If they continue to wear masks and maintain social distance, it is enough to control corona in Madhya Pradesh,” said Dr Lokendra Dave, pulmonary medicine department head at Gandhi Medical College.

Shopkeepers have asked customers to maintain social distance. They have tied rope from one end to other in front from shop so that customers don’t come close to shopkeepers.

One of the shopkeepers said they if don’t tie rope, police will issue challan and they may have to pay any amount from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 for violating Covid protocol.