Bhopal: ‘Life is incomplete without music’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Flute recital by Nitesh Mangrale and poets’ meet were held under ‘Sur Parag’ in Katha Auditorium of Rabindranath Tagore University on Tuesday.

Tagore Vishwa Kala evam Sanskriti Kendra organised the event to mark World Music Day. The young flautist presented Pahadi tunes and some patriotic songs which mesmerised music lovers.

Besides, Vinay Upadhyay, Sangeeta Johri, Mudit Srivastava and Alam presented some compositions, centred on music of well-known Hindi poets Rituraj, Mangalesh Dabral, Prabhat, Sajeev Sarathi, Hemant Devlekar and others which enthralled the audience.

The new issue of 'Rang Samvad' magazine of Tagore Kala Kendra was also released. Dhrupad singer Padmashree Pt Umakant Gundecha was present. He threw light on the cultural, philosophical and scientific importance of music. He said that every person's life is incomplete without music. The whole world has accepted the power of Indian music,” Gundecha added.

The Vice Chancellor of Tagore University, Prof Brahmprakash Pethia, Director Aditi Vats, Dean of Language and Humanities Department Sangeeta Johri and Director of Tagore Kala Kendra Vinay Upadhyay felicitated guest artistes by presenting them mementos.

