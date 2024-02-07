Bhopal: Licence Of Cracker Factory Was Suspended In 2022; Three Arrested By Harda Police |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Harda police registered a case against factory owners and other people and arrested three persons identified as Rajesh Aggarwal, Somesh Aggarwal and Rafiq Khan, on Tuesday.

SDM KC Parte said that in the past the factory was sealed following a complaint. The factory was operating on a leased land owned by Rajesh Aggarwal Raju, Somesh Aggarwal Somu and Pradeep Aggarwal.

The factory’s two licenses were suspended in 2022.

Sources said that owners had procured a stay order on suspension of licences from court of revenue commissioner. Later Harda ADM renewed the licence.

11 dead identified, one unidentified

SDM said that the deceased were identified as Banu Bi W/o Salim Khedipura, Priyanu s/o Munna Lal Prajapati Khedipura, Mubeen s/o Shakur Khan Manpura, Anuj s/o Sobha Kuchbandiya Tanki Mohalla, Abid s/o Rehman Khan Manpura, Usha Chandel w/o Mukesh Chandel Bairagarh, Mukesh s/o Tulsiram Beldar Bairagarh, Ayaz Khan s/o Siraj Khan, Pramila Bai d/o Sunil Chouhan, Rahim s/o Roshan and one more are present.

Culprits will not be spared: CM

CM Mohan Yadav postponed night halt in Chhindwara following the incident and declared that culprits would not be spared.

He wrote on X: “The incident in Harda is heart-wrenching. Today I have postponed the night stay programme at Aharwada village of Chhindwara district. We will not spare the culprits. The state government will take strict action against the culprits. Relief work and providing treatment to the injured is our priority.”