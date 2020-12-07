Bhopal: Licence of Cabana Resort at Bairagarh cancelled

Bhopal: The Bhopal collector cancelled the licence of Cabana Resort, Bairagarh, on the Bhopal-Sehore Road, on Monday. Besides, the registration and permit of Bhopal Municipal Corporation under the Food and Drugs Act have also been cancelled.

An excise team had raided the resort on Saturday night for serving liquor despite the night curfew. Cases were registered against 20 people under Section 36(A)(B) of the Excise Act for violating corona norms.

The excise team had raided Cabana Resort and found customers violating Covid norms as the resort was found open late into the night. The restaurant is called Club Cabana and is situated on Bhopal-Indore highway. Owing to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases, the district administration had imposed a night curfew across Bhopal from 10 pm to 6 am. But a few restaurants and hotels are continuously violating these norms.