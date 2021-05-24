Bhopal: Letter to Governor, chief minister, marks of class 10 students must not be deducted, says MLA

BHOPAL: Taking note of the news published in Free Press on Monday, MLA from Bijawar Rajesh Shukla has urged the Governor and the chief minister to look into the matter and not to deduct the marks of students appearing for their Class 10 board examination.

ìThis is injustice with 10 lakh students slated to write copies for Class 10 for the Madhya Pradesh Board. The state board has organised an open-book pattern of examination for them and is then instructing the principals not to give them the marks they have scored,î said MLA Shukla.

Education officials should understand that the academic session 2020-í21 was not normal. Students could hardly attend school and are now facing the second wave of the Covid pandemic, Shukla added.

MLA Shukla has reminded the board officials of a letter written by the school education department in reference to the examinations for students of Classes 9 and 11. It says that the students should be given the actual marks they have scored. He also reiterated the point that the results for Classes 9 and 11 are prepared with the actual marks. Besides, the technical education and higher education departments are also adopting an open-book pattern, but they are not deducting marks. ìWhy then should the Madhya Pradesh Board deduct marks?î asked Shukla.