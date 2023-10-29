Bhopal: ‘Let People Be Sensitised To Our Needs, Aspirations, Potential’  

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the city expect their representatives to work towards sensitising the people to their needs and potential. They also want more accessible public places and a higher pension. They find the voting process arduous for them and want it to be made convenient for them.

Here are excerpts from the conversations with PwDs on their expectations from the representatives they would be electing next month.

Divyta Jain Garg, visually challenged govt school teacher |

Sensitise people

I would like the person whom I elect to persuade the government to launch a campaign to sensitise the people to the needs, aspirations and potential of PwDs. We do get jobs in the government sector but the behaviour of our superiors with us is atrocious.

They give us work which we cannot do or which is very difficult for us to handle. We should be given work according to our abilities. Also, they behave as if they are somehow tolerating us.

They don’t understand that we have got the job based on our abilities and our knowledge. Similarly, in schools and colleges, the teachers do not behave with PwDs with sensitivity. My representative should try to change all this.

Poonam Shroti, orthopedically handicapped motivational speaker |

Uphold inclusivity

I want my representative to be sensitive to the needs of the PwD voters such as providing wheelchair ramps, sign language interpreters, and accessible voting machines. In many democracies, exceptions are made to accommodate their unique challenges, allowing them to cast their ballots independently and confidentially. Governments and candidates must uphold the principles of inclusivity, removing barriers and addressing exceptions, to ensure that every eligible voter, regardless of their abilities, can exercise their right to vote.

Dr Suresh Garg, orthopedically handicapped state govt employee |

Concessional air fare

My representative should ensure that PwDs are not assigned poll duties. Those who are permanently handicapped as per official records, their names should not be forwarded for election duties. There are many public places which are not accessible to the PwDs. My representative should work in that direction. The Railways allow PwDs to travel with one attendant on concessional fare, which is one-fourth the normal. However, that facility is not available for air travel. This facility should be extended to air travel also.

Shivani Tiwari, orthopedically handicapped student |

Raise pension amount

I would like my representative to lobby with the government to raise the pension given to the PwDs. At present it is Rs 600 per month. That amount is grossly insufficient. It should be raised to at least Rs 1,200 per month. We are at present given ordinary wheelchairs. If we can get an electric wheelchair, we can go around, say take a round of the local park without anyone’s help. Also, I would like my representative to work to secure employment for the PwDs

