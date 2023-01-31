Bhopal: Legalise residential colonies, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that all illegal colonies in state should be legalised while no illegal colony would be allowed to develop in the state. A policy should be formed with regard to development fees. There are 5, 642 illegal colonies in the state.

The chief minister issued the direction at Collector-Commissioner conference held here on Tuesday. He laid stress on early solution to patta related problems of Sindhis and Bengalis.

Speaking about Bhu Adhikar Yojana to provide plot to roofless poor, he said the cases of needy persons should be disposed of in a humanitarian manner. Those who are found ineligible should be informed in writing citing reason. If need arises, more land should be acquired for the scheme. Over 13 lakh applications have been received under the scheme.

Chouhan asked officials to prepare a separate list of people whose house construction has not begun or is incomplete under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. State government would provide help to complete the house under the scheme.

He laid emphasis on publicity of PESA Act, 2022 and inquired about the status its implementation in Mandla, Shahdol, Sheopur, Burhanpur.

PESA Act has been implemented in 11,577 villages of 89 blocks of 20 districts. Reviewing the activities related to getting bank accounts opened, peace and dispute redressal committee, forest resource control committee in villages, Chouhan asked Alirajpur, Anuppur district collectors to speed up the activities. He said land mutation cases should not remain pending.

Speaking about Vikas Yatra, he said Yatra should commence in such a manner that it should become a matter of discussion among the masses and should become a source to fulfill their aspirations. He inquired about yatra from collectors of Dindori, Rajgarh, Datia, Sehore.

