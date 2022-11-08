Bhopal: Leakage in water pipeline detected at many places in Old City

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Underground pipeline supplying water from Upper Lake to the Old City developed leakages at several places in the state capital on Tuesday. The pipeline was damaged at several places due to digging for the ongoing rail metro project.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) team led by city engineer Udit Garga was pressed to repair the leakage at Slaughter house. BMC officials have attributed the leakage to the ongoing metro Rail work.

Mayor Malti Rai, talking to Free Press, said, “ At noon, a leakage in a water pipeline was detected in Qazi Camp and it was repaired. The leakage in the people in Slaughterhouse areas is being repaired. The ongoing Metro Rail construction has damaged the pipeline. Entire team has been pressed to repair the leakages.” The leakages were detected in areas including Slaughter House, Budhwara (Char Batti Chauraha), Opposite Govindpura Electricity Office, Qazi Camp, DIG Chauraha, Karond.