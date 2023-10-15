 Bhopal: ‘Leadership Of Dalit Or Women’s Discussion Should Be In Their Hands’
Bhopal: 'Leadership Of Dalit Or Women's Discussion Should Be In Their Hands'

Bhopal: ‘Leadership Of Dalit Or Women’s Discussion Should Be In Their Hands’

9 poetry collections of 9 poets released

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Author Kailash Wankhede has said that anyone can write on the reality of Dalits or women, but the leadership of the discussions on it should be in their hands. Wankhede was speaking in the ongoing book fair ‘Kitab Utsav,’ organised by Rajkamal Publication at Hindi Bhawan in the city on Sunday. A discussion on the stories of Wankhede was also held and it was moderated by Savita Bhargava and Sudhir Ranjan Singh.

Senior journalist Rajesh Badal talked to young novelist Sarang Upadhyay on his novel ‘Salaam Bombay,’ based on the fishermen of Mumbai. Upadhyay said that it does not matter whether the writer has seen an event or not. “The writer goes far back in the present and sees how and when the things were started. When we are writing about any event happening in the present, we have to find its chromosomes,” he said.

Besides, nine poetry collections of nine poets were released. The poets of the collections  included Udayan Bajpai, Savita Bhargava, Nilesh Raghuvanshi, Ashutosh Dubey, Vasant Sakargae, Aarti, Neha Naruka, Hemant Dewalkar and Pawan Karan. They also recited their poems here.

A session on Shivmurthy's novel, on 'Agam Bahai Dariyav' was also held. Writer Shivmurthy read  out an excerpt from the novel. After that Manoj Kumar Pandey discussed the novel with him. The next session focused on Tarun Bhatnagar's novel 'Bedawa: Ek Prem Katha'. Theatre artist Sunil Singh read out an excerpt from the novel. Then Manas Bhardwaj talked to Tarun Bhatnagar about the novel.  

