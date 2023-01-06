Bhopal: Leader of Opposition meets Raja Pateriya in jail

Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh has blamed the state government for committing atrocities on Congress leaders. Singh on Friday met former minister Raja Pateriya who is lodged in Pawai jail in Panna district.

An FIR was registered against Pateria at Pawai police station in Panna district on December 12 for stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be “killed.” The Congress party has condemned the statement of Pateriya and served show cause notice on him.

Meanwhile, the LoP has supported ex-minister and called him the “voice of Bundelkhand”. He said that the state government was acting like a dictator and that people would teach it a lesson in Assembly elections this year.

Sources said Singh held one hour meeting with Pateriya in jail. Hundreds of Congressmen remained outside while Singh was having a meeting with Pateria.