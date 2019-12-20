Bhopal lawyers stand divided on CAA, NRC

BHOPAL: City advocates divide on Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) was evident here as while some lawyers staged protest to express their reservation against the new Act, there were others who demonstrated against the ongoing protests across the nation. The two groups of lawyers staged demonstrations on District and Sessions court premises on Friday expressing their views in favour and against the centre government’s decision.

A section of advocates led by Sajid Ali and others protested against the implementation of CAA and NRC terming it unconstitutional. The other section of lawyers led by advocate Santosh Sharma raise4d slogans in favour of CAA and NRC. Advocate Sajid Ali said, “CAA and NRC are unconstitutional and therefore it is not justified to implement it in the country. Such decisions should be withdrawn as it is divides the society.” Speaking on the same lines, advocate Wahid Khan said that the government should withdraw ‘unconstitutional’ CAA and NRC in interest of the country. The protest against the CAA and NRC is gaining momentum all across the nation and it is not good for country, he added. However, terming the protest unwarranted, advocate Santosh Sharma said, “CAA and NRC are in the interest of the country. Both the Houses have passed the Act and clearing decks for NRC. There are misconceptions among people regarding CAA and NRC and the concerned authorities need to clarify the confusion and clam the protestors.”