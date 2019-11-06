Bhopal: Lawyer-police clash possibility in city far-fetched

BHOPAL: The fear of police clash with lawyers in Delhi, that made international headlines following cops taking to protests, is unlikely to come true in the state capital.

Now, even the top cops in city feel that any situation leading to clash of cops from any other fraternity is unlikely though the cops in the state are working under deep stress. There is resentment among the cops in the district for being denied their regular weekly off even when the order was issued by the Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Although, the policemen from across the country are rendering their emotional support to the Delhi police for taking stand against lawyers, no policemen from Bhopal is concurring to any speculation of any such repetition in Bhopal. The department is facing staff crunch in fields, though in police line the cops are quite relaxed and have minimum work to do. They have a complaint redressal forum where they may tell their seniors about any problem they face. The cops in Bhopal also feel that the stress is a part of their job and that they will hardly vent their frustration out on anyone else. All the cops feel the challenges in their job are meant for their betterment and that it is not supposed to cause any ill will against anyone.

Additional Director General (ADG) Bhopal Adarsh Katiyar said that the policemen are doing their duty and only when there is a festival or any other event, then only they do extra work. We know the amount of pressure in a job is part of life and will not prompt anyone to take law into their hands.

State IPS Assn condemns attack on cops in Delhi: IPS Association of state Madhya Pradesh has strongly condemns the act of violence against the police personnel on duty during the recent incidents in Delhi, here on Wednesday.

The association secretary Simala Prasad, wrote that the political executive and the Judiciary must recognise that the police force, which functions under the extremely challenging circumstances, enjoys the same rights and protection as the other sections of society.

‘We stand by our breather of the Delhi Police. The perpetrators of such attacks must be brought to book and suitable punitive action initiated against them by the concerned authorities’.

Earlier the police protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday outside Saket District Court and another last Saturday at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.