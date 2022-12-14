Bhopal: Last village in Kuno National Park to be relocated by January

Photo: Twitter Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park authorities have started taking steps to relocate Bagcha village outside the park. Government of India has denotified the land where the villagers will be relocated. The families of Bagcha will be shifted to Rambadi village.

The survey work to select eligible families for relocation plan is in the final phase. According to Park’s senior official, Union Government had denotified the land for the relocation of families living in Bagcha village.

Collector has issued list of 191 eligible families against which claims and objections have been invited. A committee has been made, which will examine the claims and objections. After the exercise, another list of eligible families will be issued. It is expected that the final list of eligible families may touch 225-mark.

Park authorities want to start the village relocation work either by December end or by first week of January next year.

The authorities are holding up shifting process as they want to give time to villagers to harvest crops. Mustard crop remains to be harvested.

The first survey to know eligible families in Bagcha village was conducted four years back. Earlier, Kuno National Park had 25 villages. Of them, 24 villages have been shifted. Bagcha is the 25th and last village to be relocated.

Preparations made

District Forest Officer of Kuno National Park Prakash Kumar Verma said all the preparations to shift Bagcha village had been made. Kuno National Park officials have received the denotification letter from Centre. Now, formal approval regarding denotification is awaited from state government.