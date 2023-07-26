Bhopal: Last Two Free-Ranging Cheetahs Dodge Tranqualising Team

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts of the Kuno National Park officials to catch the remaining two free-ranging Cheetahs in Karhal sector of the region ended again in vain on Wednesday. The two cheetahs managed to dodge the tranqualising teams and now, another attempt will be made on Thursday to catch them and bring them to enclosure for health check up. “

We embarked on the mission to tranqualise the two remaining cheetahs - Nirva and Tablisi. But they could not be captured despite our best efforts. Both are wearing radio collars around their necks,” said an officer of Kuno National Park to the Free Press.

The medical examination of the two cheetahs is to be undertaken specially to ensure that there is no injury/infection around their neck due to the radio collar. So far, the radio collar of six cheetahs has been taken out.

Two Cheetahs - Suraj and Tejas had succumbed to wounds caused by the radio collar. After this, Kuno officials embarked on the mission to catch the free-ranging cheetahs and check their health.

Nine Cheetahs brought back from wild

Earlier, there were 11 cheetahs in the wild (free range) and of them, nine have been caught and put inside the enclosures for health check up. They have joined the four more cheetahs which were waiting to get released into the wild.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)