Bhopal: Last chance for verification of docus for selected teachers

BHOPAL: Commissioner (School Education) has said that selected teachers who havenít completed verification of their documents will be given a last chance. They can verify their documents till June 23.

According to the officials, as many as 594 select teachers havenít got their documents verified. MP Online has sent the SMS to the selected ones besides their names have also been displayed at the MP Online portal. The department has made it clear that the candidature of those candidates will be cancelled who fails to get their documents verified till June 23. Most of the selected teachers had got their documents verified till June 15. Sources also confirmed that appointments for the newly selected teachers are expected to be given from the month of July onwards. Over 21000 teachers have been selected about two years ago but were waiting for the final appointment which were stuck due restrictions imposed in view of pandemic.