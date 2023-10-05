Bhopal: Last Cabinet Meeting Before MCC Enforcement Approves 118 Proposals

Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Photo: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many works are being done in a hurry before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state.

At the last meeting of the cabinet before the implementation of the MCC, the cabinet put its seal on 118 proposals. There were many speculations over the cabinet meeting before it was held. There was confusion over issuing orders on the cabinet decisions in Mantralay on Thursday.

According to a decision of the Cabinet, an order was issued declaring Pandhurna a new district which has been created by combining Sausar and Pandhurna where 137 Halkas have been kept. This area will be cut off from Chhindwara district. Similarly, Maihar has been created combining Maihar, Amarpatan and Ramnagar. This part will be cut off from Satna.

Besides, a notification has been issued to form five new Tehsils. The cabinet also approved an eight-lane road to ease the journey from Bhopal to Indore, Rajgarh and old Bhopal.

This road will begin from Kamala Park in Khanugaon (near Hotel Imperial Sabre). After Khanugaon, the elevated road will be divided into two parts.

The first branch of the elevated corridor will begin from Khanugaon and end at the Bhopal-Indore Marg near Sant Hirdaram Nagar, which will then become a six-lane road.

The second branch of the road, which will start from Khanugaon, will reach Lalghati Chouraha.

It will be a six-lane road to be constructed on high breed annuity model for which cabinet approved Rs 3,156 crore.

The cabinet also approved construction of a sports complex worth Rs 900 crore at Nathu Barkheda.

Once the election dates are declared, the government cannot take any policy decision.

The government had already taken many of the decisions, and the cabinet just put its seal on them.

CM to inaugurate, lay foundation for works worth Rs 53K crore in one day; Foundation of all Loks to be laid together

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to inaugurate and lay foundation of projects worth Rs 53,000 crore on Friday.

He will virtually inaugurate these projects – most of which 11,834 – belong to the urban development department.

As many 12, 302 projects worth Rs 7,958 crore will be inaugurated, besides Chouhan will lay the foundation of 2,073 projects worth Rs 45, 046 crore.

Through a video conferencing, Chouhan will lay the foundation of Atal memorial in Gwalior, Pashupatinath Lok in Mandsaur, Narmada Mahalok in Amarkantak and Nagalwadi Lok in Barwani.