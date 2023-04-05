Bhopal: Landscape-wise tiger census likely on April 9

Tigers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is anticipation that instead of state-wise tiger census, landscape-wise data of big cats will be released on April 9.

It will be after declaring landscape-wise data that the state-wise tiger census will be declared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to release next tiger census in Mysuru.

It will be not known immediately that which state is having more tigers. Later, it will after some days of declaring landscape-wise data that state-wise tiger data will be released.

As far as landscape-wise data is concerned, then three to four states will be included in one landscape. For instance, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh may form one landscape.

A senior officer from Madhya Pradesh wishing anonymity said strategically it had been decided not to give state-wise number of tigers. Rather, tiger census will be released landscape-wise. “However, we will plead for declaration of state-wise tiger census,” he said.

In last tiger census of 2018, which was released in 2019, Madhya Pradesh had bagged number 1 position for being home to maximum number of tigers. Madhya Pradesh had 524 tigers then.

Karnataka was on second position with 524 tigers. In this manner, Madhya Pradesh had only two tigers more than Karnataka. The tiger census is held once in every four years.

This time, Madhya Pradesh is hoping to retain title of tiger state in country. Madhya Pradesh has seen record birth of cubs in different tiger reserves and unprotected forest areas. There are about 80 tigers in Ratapani sanctuary alone. “We expect tigers to be about 700 in number this time,” forest official said.

The overflowing tiger population of Madhya Pradesh can be gauged from the fact that tigers even roam on outskirt of Bhopal. Two tigers had entered MANIT campus.

Over 30 tigers died in state last year due to poaching and some other reasons. But their death is unlikely to affect chances of Madhya Pradesh retaining tag of tiger state.