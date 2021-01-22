Bhopal: Land worth Rs 5 crore freed from goon’s possession in Misrod

BHOPAL: Under the ongoing anti-mafia drive, the district administration freed land worth Rs 5 crore near 11-mile square in Misrod on Friday. The land was in possession of a listed criminal Ram Singh Dangi who had over 20 cases in different police stations.

Dangi had illegally constructed a dhaba spread in an area of 2400 square feet at 11-mile square.

Dangi is currently in jail and his family was served evacuation notice by the police ahead of the drive.

Teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and district administration began the demolition drive in the afternoon. Police had cordoned off the area before the drive started.

JCB machines were deployed to bring down the structure. It took two hours to raze the dhaba.

As the anti-encroachment drive began, the locals who had also encroached upon the land had begun shifting their belongings seeing policemen.

Police said the land worth Rs 5 crore was cleared of the encroachment.