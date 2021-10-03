Bhopal: Land worth Rs 5 crore freed, encroachment razed

BHOPAL: The district administration freed 50,000 square feet government land from encroachment on Sunday. The estimated cost of the land is about Rs 5 crore. The team led by SDM Bairagarh Manoj Upadhyay began work in the morning and freed the land demolishing two structures including a marriage garden.

The action began at around 11 am and within two hours, a building and portions of Sun City marriage garden and Akash marriage garden were razed. The accused Jawahar Sambhani and Shyamsunder Goplani had built a marriage gardens and an illegal building on the land.

The teams razed building owned by Sambhani and a portion of marriage garden owned by Goplani. SDM Upadhyay said they had earlier served notices to the accused and asked them to evacuate the property. He said the portion found illegal was only razed in the marriage gardens.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:58 PM IST