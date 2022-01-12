Bhopal: Land records in 50,000 villages to be maintained with help of drones

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday Madhya Pradesh was moving ahead in the use of drone technology. As many as 60 drones would be made available by the end of the year.

A target of 50000 villages was been set for flying of drones flying and 42000 villages for creation of rights records, as per official statement. He was reviewing the work of revenue department at Mantalaya.ìAll the districts of the state should be benefitted by expanding the Swamitva Yojana. This achievement of Madhya Pradesh was also discussed in the Varanasi Conclave last month.

The concrete initiative will also be taken to make citizens aware of other positive works of the departmentî, said the CM.He gave instructions for maximum use of information technology and various useful portals in the revenue department.

Revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and departmental officers were present in the meeting.

It was discussed in the meeting work of publishing rights records has been completed in 4971 villages in the state under the Swamitva Yojana. In the state, 8331 maps were prepared using drone technology. At present the number of villages in the state where drones are being used is 13765.

After revision, 6307 maps were finalized. As many as 2.71 lakh rights records of 3500 villages of the state have been distributed ceremonially. Prime Minister Modi had distributed them virtually to the beneficiaries of the state on October 6, 2021.

Madhya Pradesh has been considered at the forefront by the Government of India by providing 11 marks out of 11. Mizoram, Haryana, Sikkim, Daman Diu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are among the states scoring 8 to 10 marks in this task, said the authorities.

CM said revenue department in villages was identified with patwari. ìIf the Patwari is available to the general public for at least two days in a week, then it will be a big relief to the general publicî, he said.

CM said those who were excellent in performing their duties in departmental work should be rewarded and also should not lag behind in punishing negligent employees. Ease of doing should be increased in the revenue department. In Madhya Pradesh, 8500 patwaris have been provided with laptops.

