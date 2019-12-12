Bhopal: Land acquired by development authorities to be returned to farmers

BHOPAL: The land acquired by development authorities that are lying unused across the state will be returned to farmers.

The Cabinet put its seal on land pooling amendment bill on Wednesday. It will now be put up before Vidhan Sabha.

Urban development minister Jaiwardhan Singh said the development authorities had acquired land from farmers, but many such plots could not be used for developmental work. Such plots that are lying unused will be returned to the farmers, he said.

Although land has been acquired for 84 schemes, no work has been done on 66 of them, Singh said.

Fourteen projects have been marked for Bhopal, 19 for Indore, 12 for Gwalior, 14 for Jabalpur, six for Ujjain, seven for Devas and 12 for SADA in Gwalior, but no work has been done on 66 of them.

The farmers would be provided 10% of cost for the land where 10% of work of the scheme has been done, he said, adding that the land where no work has been done would be returned to farmers.

He said before the policy came into existence, farmers were given only 20% of such land and 80% of it was acquired. It has now been raised to 50%, Singh said.

Now, 20% of the acquired land will be used for road, 20% for residential or commercial buildings, 5% for park or open space and 5% of such land would be kept for social structure, Singh said.

The land owners will be given 50% of such land through plots, he said, adding that the land which is being returned to farmers may be used for new schemes, if it comes under the Master Plan, he said.

Principal secretary of the department Sanjay Dubey said the roads mentioned in the Master Plan of 1975 is yet to be constructed.

There is possibility that, the policy is being amended so that the development authorities now pay more attention to big plots than to the smaller ones for schemes, Dubey said.

The disputes over such land would not be settled at the civil court, he said.

75% of discount on land in industrial area: The Cabinet has also amended the State Industrial Land Management Rule. Five-acre has been set aside for construction of residences of workers and technical staff. The FAR has been raised from 1.25 to 2.0 in industrial area.

It has been decided that up to 75% discount will be given on one hectare of developed or to-be-developed area, and 50% price cut would be allowed on one to 20-hectare.

Period for depositing money for acquiring land has been extended from 60 to 120 days. Those who will offer services for industrial development will be given developed land at the price of industrial plot. The financial institutions holding RBI licence may be engaged for giving loan on those land. There is a provision for amendment to lease for Rs 10,000, and if a person who has been allotted land deposits ten times more than the value of the lease at a go, he does not have to pay any lease money for 20 years.