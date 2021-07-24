Bhopal: Lalpathar victims’ ex gratia cheques returned, Congress says government is insensitive

Bhopal: Congress has alleged that cheques, which relatives of Lalpathar victims received were returned from the banks without cash. Admitting the fault, Vidisha district administration said it was a fault by bank’s clerk. The victims had drowned in a well.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that insensitivity of the government could be judged by the fact that the relatives returned from the bank humiliated. He said Shivraj government has spent 15 years on such false promises. More than 2500 such assurances are pending in the Assembly.

Admitting the fault, Vidisha collector Pankaj Jain said bank made clerical mistake. Bank has been instructed to rectify the error and release payment on Monday.

Over 30 people fell into a well in Lalpathar village in Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district recently. As many as 13 people had lost lives in the incident. State government had announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of victims.