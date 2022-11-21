Bhopal: Lakhs turn up to listen to scholars’ teachings, religious gathering to conclude today with ‘Dua’

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third day of 73rd Tablighi Jamaat Ijtima witnessed religious discourses by renowned scholars in the state capital on Sunday. On Monday ' Dua ' (prayer of masses) would mark the conclusion of the religious gathering and thereafter the Jamaats will leave for different parts of the country to convey the message delivered at the congregation. Addressing the Jamaats after the morning prayer Fajr on Sunday, Maulana Shauqat said that the man has deviated from the teachings of the Quran. “We have to show empathy and kindness towards all humanity. Help the needy and Almighty will shower mercy on you,” he said. Maulana Saad Sahab Kandhalvi’s addressed the gathering after Maghrib, the sunset prayers. He called upon people to work for the betterment of all.

“After the prayer of Zuhr (afternoon prayers), Maulana Iqbal Hafeez said that Islam stands for peace and Ijtima is means to achieve personal spiritual renewal. The day saw an increase in the number of attendees with Jamaats coming from other parts of the country including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar etc. Elaborate arrangements have been made at Ghasipura in Eitkhedi for the congregation. Around 300 acres have been earmarked for the religious gathering. Forty food zones have been created around the venue where only vegetarian food is being served. Big pandals have been put up on the premises wherein sleeping arrangements have been made.

Traffic diversion in place

Traffic police have announced diversion for Monday, the day Ijtima concludes. Traffic from city toward airport has been diverted to Bhadbhada, Neelbad, Ratibad, Jhagaria Road, Khajuri Sadak, Mubarakpur bypass. Similarly, traffic from city to Bhopal Railway station has been diverted to Roshanpura, Link Road no-2, Board Office, Chetak Bridge, Prabhat square, 80-ft Road to Platform no-1 of Bhopal Railway station.

Passenger buses coming from Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Betul to Bhopal will be diverted to 11-Mill, Misrod, RRL Chowraha, Habibganj Naka, Sanchi Dugdha Sangh, ISBT. Passenger buses will not be allowed from ISBT to Nadra Bus stand. Passengers buses coming from Indore to Bhopal will be allowed till Halalpur bus stand through Khajuri by-pass and Bairagarh. No buses will not be allowed to ply on Halalpur-Lalghati route. Passenger buses from Rajgarh, Guna, have been diverted to Mubarakpur, Parvalia, Khajuri Sadak, Bairagarh. Buses will not be allowed from Halalpur to Lalghati. Passenger buses from Vidisha have been diverted to Sukhi Sewania, Chowpada by-pass and Bhanpur rotary. Buses going toward Berasia, have been diverted Golkhedi, Tarasewania, Pervalia Road, Mubarakpur by-pass, Khajuri by-pass, Bairagarh, Halalpur.

Heavy vehicles coming from Sehore, Indore, will be diverted to Ichhawar and Budhani. Vehicles coming from Guna and Rajgarh will be diverted to Kurawar and Sehore. Vehicles coming from Raisen, Mandideep, will be permitted after end of Ijtima. Vehicles from Vidisha to Berasia will not be permitted in Bhopal. Vehicles coming from Indore will be diverted to Sehore, Jhagaria, Ratibad, Bhadbhada, Depot Square, Mata Mandir. Berasia to Bhopal vehicles will be diverted through Pervalia.