Bhopal: Ladli Laxmi Utsav today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 44.82 lakh girls have been included in Ladli Laxmi Yojana in Madhya Pradesh so far. Under the scheme, launched in 2007, a girl child is given financial aid to improve sex ratio.

Ladli Laxmi Utsav will be held on May 2. Free Press talked to beneficiaries who have excelled in science and sports.

Excerpts:

Gold medallist

Anushka Dubey |

Anushka Dubey, 15, student of Class 10, lives in Barkhera Pathani in Bhopal. Her father earns nominal amount as a cricket coach at a private cricket club while her mother is a housewife. “We received Rs 2000 in 2012 and Rs 4,000 last year as Ladli Laxmi scholarship,” said her father Pradeep Kumar Dubey. Anushka is a national-level taekwondo player, having won gold medal in Taekwondo Open National Championship. She also plays cricket for Bhopal division. The scholarship amount was spent mainly to meet her sports-related expenses. “Without Ladli Laxmi Yojana, I could not have managed to finance her sports expenses,” Dubey said.

Muskan Bhuria |

Archery champ

Muskan Bhuria lives in Jhabua and studies in Class 10. Her father passed away when she was an infant and she, along with her mother and an elder brother, who studies in Class 12, lives with her grandfather. The household expenses are met with grandfather’s pension. Muskan is a state-level archer. She had won gold medal at 66th State-level School Archery Competition. “I don’t know. My mother knows how much scholarship I received under Ladli Laxmi Yojana,” she said.

Himani Baghel |

Award winner

Himani Baghel, 17, from Keolari (Seoni district) is the winner of the Inspire Award in the field of science for making a corn peeling machine. A student of Class 12, Himani’s father is a compounder in Ayush Department while her mother is a housewife. She has received Rs 16,000 under Ladli Laxmi Scheme - Rs 6,000 on passing Class 6, Rs 4,000 on clearing Class 9 and Rs 6,000 after she cleared Class 11 examination.

Bhavya Malviya |

Kickboxing champ

Bhavya Malviya, 15, lives in Ratlam and studies in class 9. She has played one national and three state games. She won gold medal in kickboxing. She also plays kho-kho and karate. Her father Sunil Kumar Malviya is in private job and mother Phoolwati is a homemaker. She has one sister and one brother. She got Rs 2,000 when she was in Class 6. She will get Rs 4,000 this year. “I am not getting much benefit. When I turn 18, I hope to get full benefit,” said Bhavya who wants to make a career in martial arts.