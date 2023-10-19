 Bhopal: Ladli Behna, Ladli Laxmi Schemes Draw PM Modi's Praise
Bhopal: Ladli Behna, Ladli Laxmi Schemes Draw PM Modi's Praise

The PM said, “Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a role model for development specially for women-centric schemes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his letter addressing the people of Madhya Pradesh has praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for all round development in the state, especially implementation of  women-centric schemes like  Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi yojna.

The PM said, “Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a role model for development specially for women-centric schemes. The state government has worked for the development and promotion of Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi.” Dalits, tribal and other backward classes have made progress due to welfare schemes and they have a bright future in the state, Modi said.

After 2014, the double engine government has made development and  the state is marching to join the top three states having the best economy. Before 2014, just because of step motherly treatment by the Congress-led central government, the state government used to face many problems in development. Before 2003, Madhya Pradesh was lacking roads, water and electricity and it was called ‘Bimaru’ state. 

Now under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 5 lakh kilometre roads have been constructed. Similarly, over 65 lakh water supply connections, 28,000 MW electricity production have made the state prosperous, the PM added.

